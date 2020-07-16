10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305

Amenities

in unit laundry pool playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities playground pool

Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience. Complex offers a community pool and playground area and is located across the street from a park and an elementary school with other schools nearby. Tenants are also required to apply and be approved by HOA at $100 a person/married couple.



Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.



To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Guy Horton (407) 773-2959



Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.



RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA

-2 years of Rental History

-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent

-No Evictions of any kind

-No Rental Collections of any kind

-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person



REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION

-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)



PROOF OF INCOME:

-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.

-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns

-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.

-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2977003)