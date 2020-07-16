All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305

10831 Windsor Walk Drive · (407) 908-9060
Location

10831 Windsor Walk Drive, Orange County, FL 32837

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 · Avail. now

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 643 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Available now! 1 Bedroom Condo in Gated Community - One bedroom, one bathroom condo unit in a gated community. Open living and dining room. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Stackable washer and dryer provided for the tenants convenience. Complex offers a community pool and playground area and is located across the street from a park and an elementary school with other schools nearby. Tenants are also required to apply and be approved by HOA at $100 a person/married couple.

Every person 18+ must make application at $75.00 per person. Applications can take 3-5 business days to process. After approval there will be a $100.00 administrative fee and lease must begin within 14 days. Tenants are solely responsible for the cost of obtaining gate passes, amenity passes, and mailbox keys. If washer and dryer present, they are as a convenience appliance and will not be warrantied or repaired by homeowner. Property is rented in as-is condition.

To schedule a showing, contact our showing agent Guy Horton (407) 773-2959

Agents, please refer to MLS for showing instructions.

RENTAL QUALIFICATION CRITERIA
-2 years of Rental History
-Gross Income equals or exceeds 3 times the monthly rent
-No Evictions of any kind
-No Rental Collections of any kind
-All tenants 18 years of age and over must make separate application at $75.00 per person

REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION REQUIRED FOR COMPLETED APPLICATION
-State Issued Photo ID (Drivers License, ID Card, Passport, etc)

PROOF OF INCOME:
-Last 4 paystubs, if paid weekly or Last 2 paystubs, if paid biweekly.
-If self employed: 3 months of full bank statements AND 2 years of tax returns
-If you receive social security, military pension: provide copy of benefit letter.
-If you receive child support: provide copy of court order.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2977003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have any available units?
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have?
Some of 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 currently offering any rent specials?
10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 pet-friendly?
No, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 offer parking?
No, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 does not offer parking.
Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have a pool?
Yes, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 has a pool.
Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have accessible units?
No, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 does not have accessible units.
Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10831 Windsor Walk Dr Unit #1305 does not have units with air conditioning.
