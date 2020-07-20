Rent Calculator
Last updated May 13 2019 at 10:21 PM
1 of 4
10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE
10824 Savannah Wood Dr
No Longer Available
10824 Savannah Wood Dr, Orange County, FL 32832
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Townhome in a gated community in Lake Nona with excellent school and close to lots stores and all majors highways.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange County, FL
.
Is 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange County
.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10824 SAVANNAH WOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
