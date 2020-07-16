All apartments in Orange County
10212 Chorlton Circle
10212 Chorlton Circle

10212 Chorlton Circle · (407) 476-0476 ext. 1
Location

10212 Chorlton Circle, Orange County, FL 32832

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 10212 Chorlton Circle · Avail. now

$2,250

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3337 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Eagle Creek Golf Community at Lake Nona - 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms & Office - Upgraded Kitchen - Lawn Care Included with Rent!! - Upgraded, two story home for rent in the Gated Golf community of Eagle Creek at Lake Nona. Spacious floor plan features formal family room and dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking large family room and office/den on first floor. Second floor offers large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, large utility room and loft area wired for surround sound. Large back yard with no rear neighbors.

The gated golf community of Eagle Creek is located across from the main entrance Lake Nona Town Center featuring Medical City which includes UCF College of Medicine, Nemours Children's Hospital, and the VA Hospital. Lake Nona Town Center offers premium shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.

Eagle Creek also offers convenient access to the Greenway (SR 417) and the Beachline (SR 528) for easy commuting to Orlando International Airport (OIA), Downtown Orlando, Kissimmee/St. Cloud and the Beaches.

Pets considered on a case per case basis.

Proof of a renters insurance policy required to rent this property. No Smoking Allowed.

Must see to fully appreciate this beautiful property.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

View more Orlando area rentals at FMGRealEstate.com?

(RLNE3054879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10212 Chorlton Circle have any available units?
10212 Chorlton Circle has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10212 Chorlton Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10212 Chorlton Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10212 Chorlton Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 10212 Chorlton Circle is pet friendly.
Does 10212 Chorlton Circle offer parking?
No, 10212 Chorlton Circle does not offer parking.
Does 10212 Chorlton Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10212 Chorlton Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10212 Chorlton Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10212 Chorlton Circle has a pool.
Does 10212 Chorlton Circle have accessible units?
No, 10212 Chorlton Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10212 Chorlton Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 10212 Chorlton Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10212 Chorlton Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 10212 Chorlton Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
