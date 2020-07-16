10212 Chorlton Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool

Eagle Creek Golf Community at Lake Nona - 4 Bedrooms 2.5 Bathrooms & Office - Upgraded Kitchen - Lawn Care Included with Rent!! - Upgraded, two story home for rent in the Gated Golf community of Eagle Creek at Lake Nona. Spacious floor plan features formal family room and dining room, kitchen with breakfast nook overlooking large family room and office/den on first floor. Second floor offers large master suite, 3 additional bedrooms, large utility room and loft area wired for surround sound. Large back yard with no rear neighbors.



The gated golf community of Eagle Creek is located across from the main entrance Lake Nona Town Center featuring Medical City which includes UCF College of Medicine, Nemours Children's Hospital, and the VA Hospital. Lake Nona Town Center offers premium shopping, dining and entertainment experiences.



Eagle Creek also offers convenient access to the Greenway (SR 417) and the Beachline (SR 528) for easy commuting to Orlando International Airport (OIA), Downtown Orlando, Kissimmee/St. Cloud and the Beaches.



Pets considered on a case per case basis.



Proof of a renters insurance policy required to rent this property. No Smoking Allowed.



Must see to fully appreciate this beautiful property.



