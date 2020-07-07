All apartments in Orange County
Last updated July 17 2020 at 3:40 PM

1021 Vigo Avenue

1021 Vigo Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2115332
Location

1021 Vigo Avenue, Orange County, FL 32822

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1644 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unfurnished home in corner lot with addition that makes it a total of 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, with an office/additional bedroom! Located right off of Goldenrod Road in East Orlando! This home offers a spacious master suite with half bath and 2 bedrooms on left side of house and an added "in-law suite" on right side with living area, kitchenette and 2 bedrooms with full bath. Tile throughout the living areas and carpets in the 3 main bedrooms only. Large wood shed/workshop in the backyard for storage as there is no garage. Available on or after April 14th

AVAILABLE Now!

Call today to schedule your private showing!
Ackley Florida Property Management
(407) 760-4400
www.ackleyflorida.com

12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee Per Adult.
$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.
Pet friendly $250 pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds

***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Vigo Avenue have any available units?
1021 Vigo Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1021 Vigo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Vigo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Vigo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1021 Vigo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1021 Vigo Avenue offer parking?
No, 1021 Vigo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1021 Vigo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Vigo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Vigo Avenue have a pool?
No, 1021 Vigo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Vigo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1021 Vigo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Vigo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Vigo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Vigo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Vigo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
