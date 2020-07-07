1021 Vigo Avenue

Amenities

Unfurnished home in corner lot with addition that makes it a total of 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, with an office/additional bedroom! Located right off of Goldenrod Road in East Orlando! This home offers a spacious master suite with half bath and 2 bedrooms on left side of house and an added "in-law suite" on right side with living area, kitchenette and 2 bedrooms with full bath. Tile throughout the living areas and carpets in the 3 main bedrooms only. Large wood shed/workshop in the backyard for storage as there is no garage. Available on or after April 14th



AVAILABLE Now!



Call today to schedule your private showing!

Ackley Florida Property Management

(407) 760-4400

www.ackleyflorida.com



12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee Per Adult.

$125 Lease Processing Fee once approved.

Pet friendly $250 pet fee per pet. No aggressive breeds



***FRAUD ALERT*** If you see this property advertised anywhere else for less, it's a SCAM!!!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.