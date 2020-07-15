10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE

Amenities

This luxury home offers Florida Resort style living. The grand gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 40" solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and an island breakfast bar overlooking the family room area - ideal for entertainment. The master bedroom has his/her walk in closets. There are upgraded window shutters on all rooms, tile flooring on the 1st floor and carpet on the 2nd floor. The entire back yard is fenced and the 2 car garage offers a driveway with paver bricks. The community has a clubhouse, pool and playground. Excellent location close to 408, 417 and just minutes to restaurants, shopping, and Orlando International Airport.