Home
/
Orange County, FL
/
10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE

10181 Armando Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10181 Armando Circle, Orange County, FL 32825

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
This luxury home offers Florida Resort style living. The grand gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, 40" solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops and an island breakfast bar overlooking the family room area - ideal for entertainment. The master bedroom has his/her walk in closets. There are upgraded window shutters on all rooms, tile flooring on the 1st floor and carpet on the 2nd floor. The entire back yard is fenced and the 2 car garage offers a driveway with paver bricks. The community has a clubhouse, pool and playground. Excellent location close to 408, 417 and just minutes to restaurants, shopping, and Orlando International Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have any available units?
10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange County, FL.
What amenities does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have?
Some of 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10181 ARMANDO CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
