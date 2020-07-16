All apartments in Orange County
1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE

1000 Semoran Boulevard · (407) 298-9777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1000 Semoran Boulevard, Orange County, FL 32792
Golfside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 1000 S. Semoran Blvd. #512 Winter Park, Fl. 32792 - 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo For Rent at 1000 S. Semoran Blvd. #512 Winter Park, Fl. 32792. This Condo has a Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take East/West Expressway to Exit 14 Toward FL-436/Semoran Blvd., Turn Left onto S. Semoran Blvd.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2743568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have any available units?
1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have?
Some of 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE offer parking?
No, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have a pool?
No, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Semoran Blvd #512 ORANGE has units with air conditioning.
