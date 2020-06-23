All apartments in Orange City
850 E. Graves Ave.

850 E Graves Ave · No Longer Available
Location

850 E Graves Ave, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Small 1 bedroom, 1 bath efficiency unit. Tile flooring through out. Water, electric and trash included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4570176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 850 E. Graves Ave. have any available units?
850 E. Graves Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 850 E. Graves Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
850 E. Graves Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 850 E. Graves Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 850 E. Graves Ave. offer parking?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 850 E. Graves Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 850 E. Graves Ave. have a pool?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 850 E. Graves Ave. have accessible units?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 850 E. Graves Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 850 E. Graves Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 850 E. Graves Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
