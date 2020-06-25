Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 840 1/2 E Graves Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
840 1/2 E Graves Ave.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
840 1/2 E Graves Ave.
840 1/2 E Graves Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
840 1/2 E Graves Ave, Orange City, FL 32763
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Efficiency Unit - Small 1 bedroom, 1 bath efficiency unit. Tile flooring through out. Water, electric and trash included.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3557172)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. have any available units?
840 1/2 E Graves Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange City, FL
.
Is 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
840 1/2 E Graves Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange City
.
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. offer parking?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. have a pool?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. have accessible units?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 1/2 E Graves Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763
Similar Pages
Orange City 1 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Orange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Oviedo, FL
Casselberry, FL
Winter Springs, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Maitland, FL
Apopka, FL
Four Corners, FL
Fern Park, FL
Heathrow, FL
Windermere, FL
DeBary, FL
Minneola, FL
The Villages, FL
Titusville, FL
Conway, FL
Eustis, FL
Meadow Woods, FL
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Cocoa, FL
Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
Loughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FL
Mascotte, FL
Wildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College