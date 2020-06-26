All apartments in Orange City
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:43 AM

546 Daley St

546 Daley Street · No Longer Available
Location

546 Daley Street, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bed/ 2 bath home ready to move in. Call or text for a showing. 407-373-4366

*** WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS***

Qualifications:

NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
CHECK CRIMINAL HISTORY
NO LANDLORD DEBT
NO UTILITY DEBT
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE OF 580

INCOME NEEDS TO BE AT LEAST 3 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT AFTER TAXES ($3,600).

WE ACCEPT PETS WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE AND $25 PER MONTH PER PET.MAXIMUM OF ONE SMALL PET. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS PERMITTED.

*** ASSET PROTECTION INSURANCE REQUIRED, $12/MONTH ***

No utilities are included. Resident is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn maintenance. Utilities must be in resident's name the day of move in.

We collect a full month security deposit for each home. The deposit must be paid within 48 hours of being approved in order to the hold the home. At the time of move in a full month rent is collected. Move-ins on or after the 15th of the month a full month plus the prorated rent must be paid before or on move-in day. All move-in expenses must be in form of a money order or cashiers check. After move-in residents can pay rents online ($3.00 fee), in the office, or by mail with personal checks or money orders. No cash accepted.

National Real Estate
210 N Bumby Ave Suite B
Orlando FL 32803

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 Daley St have any available units?
546 Daley St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 546 Daley St currently offering any rent specials?
546 Daley St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 Daley St pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 Daley St is pet friendly.
Does 546 Daley St offer parking?
No, 546 Daley St does not offer parking.
Does 546 Daley St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 546 Daley St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 Daley St have a pool?
No, 546 Daley St does not have a pool.
Does 546 Daley St have accessible units?
No, 546 Daley St does not have accessible units.
Does 546 Daley St have units with dishwashers?
No, 546 Daley St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 546 Daley St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 546 Daley St has units with air conditioning.
