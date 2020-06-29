All apartments in Orange City
505 PATLIN AVENUE
Last updated March 22 2020 at 1:56 AM

505 PATLIN AVENUE

505 Patlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

505 Patlin Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 2/14/2020

DON'T WAIT BECAUSE THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!

PLEASE USE THE FOLLOWING LINK TO SUBMIT ALL APPLICATIONS:

https://apply.link/31SwPVc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE have any available units?
505 PATLIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
Is 505 PATLIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
505 PATLIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 PATLIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 PATLIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 PATLIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
