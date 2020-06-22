All apartments in Orange City
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:21 AM

2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE

2879 Stags Leap Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2879 Stags Leap Dr, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

