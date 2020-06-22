You'll love the features this beautiful home has to offer! In addition to a large backyard this home features a spacious open floor plan and updated light fixtures throughout. The living areas are bright and spacious making this space ideal for entertaining guests or making memories with your family. Cook your favorite meals in the kitchen equipped with updated appliances and ample cabinet space.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE have any available units?
2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE have?
Some of 2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2879 STAGS LEAP DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.