213 JARVIS AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

**GET READY FOR SUMMER**! It will feel like a year long + vacation in this well maintained absolutely adorable cottage style pool home! Lots of upgrades including California style shutters, accent bead board, built in Murphy bed in guest bedroom, dual sinks in master bathroom, with garden tub and separate shower. Fully fenced private large back yard with screened in pool and covered lanai. Just relax because the best yet, this rental comes with pool service, lawn care and pest control. Dive in quickly for this one! Available August 1st. Pets considered. Sorry, no cats.