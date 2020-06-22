All apartments in Orange City
Orange City, FL
213 JARVIS AVENUE
213 JARVIS AVENUE

213 Jarvis Avenue · (386) 747-7234
Location

213 Jarvis Avenue, Orange City, FL 32763

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
**GET READY FOR SUMMER**! It will feel like a year long + vacation in this well maintained absolutely adorable cottage style pool home! Lots of upgrades including California style shutters, accent bead board, built in Murphy bed in guest bedroom, dual sinks in master bathroom, with garden tub and separate shower. Fully fenced private large back yard with screened in pool and covered lanai. Just relax because the best yet, this rental comes with pool service, lawn care and pest control. Dive in quickly for this one! Available August 1st. Pets considered. Sorry, no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have any available units?
213 JARVIS AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have?
Some of 213 JARVIS AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 JARVIS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
213 JARVIS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 JARVIS AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 213 JARVIS AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 213 JARVIS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 JARVIS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 213 JARVIS AVENUE has a pool.
Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 213 JARVIS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 JARVIS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 JARVIS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 JARVIS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
