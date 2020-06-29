Rent Calculator
Orange City, FL
133 FOREST LANE
133 FOREST LANE
133 Live Oak Forest Lane
Location
133 Live Oak Forest Lane, Orange City, FL 32763
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has 3 bedrooms 3 full baths, 2 Master Bedrooms one downstairs and one upstairs. all new flooring, new kitchen, wood burning fireplace and full 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 133 FOREST LANE have any available units?
133 FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Orange City, FL
.
What amenities does 133 FOREST LANE have?
Some of 133 FOREST LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated.
Amenities section
.
Is 133 FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
133 FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 133 FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange City
.
Does 133 FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 133 FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have a pool?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
