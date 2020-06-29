All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 133 FOREST LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
133 FOREST LANE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

133 FOREST LANE

133 Live Oak Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

133 Live Oak Forest Lane, Orange City, FL 32763

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home has 3 bedrooms 3 full baths, 2 Master Bedrooms one downstairs and one upstairs. all new flooring, new kitchen, wood burning fireplace and full 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 FOREST LANE have any available units?
133 FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 133 FOREST LANE have?
Some of 133 FOREST LANE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
133 FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 133 FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 133 FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 133 FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have a pool?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not have a pool.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsOrange City 3 Bedrooms
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FLMinneola, FLThe Villages, FL
Titusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPine Castle, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College