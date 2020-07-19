All apartments in Orange City
Find more places like 105 W Elm Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange City, FL
/
105 W Elm Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 W Elm Dr

105 West Elm Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

105 West Elm Drive, Orange City, FL 32763
Orange City Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom Orange City, bonus room included, large laundry room, covered parking and rear patio. Located in quiet neighborhood, close to Orange City shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Elm Dr have any available units?
105 W Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange City, FL.
What amenities does 105 W Elm Dr have?
Some of 105 W Elm Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 W Elm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange City.
Does 105 W Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 W Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 W Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 105 W Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 W Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Elm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 W Elm Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Integra Landings at Ivey's Lake
1112 Integra Landings Dr
Orange City, FL 32763

Similar Pages

Orange City 1 BedroomsOrange City 2 Bedrooms
Orange City Apartments with ParkingOrange City Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Orange City Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FL
Casselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FLHolly Hill, FL
Samsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus