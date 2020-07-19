Rent Calculator
105 W Elm Dr
105 W Elm Dr
105 West Elm Drive
Orange City
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gyms
Location
105 West Elm Drive, Orange City, FL 32763
Orange City Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom Orange City, bonus room included, large laundry room, covered parking and rear patio. Located in quiet neighborhood, close to Orange City shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 105 W Elm Dr have any available units?
105 W Elm Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orange City, FL
.
What amenities does 105 W Elm Dr have?
Some of 105 W Elm Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 105 W Elm Dr currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Elm Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Elm Dr pet-friendly?
No, 105 W Elm Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange City
.
Does 105 W Elm Dr offer parking?
Yes, 105 W Elm Dr offers parking.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 W Elm Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have a pool?
No, 105 W Elm Dr does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have accessible units?
No, 105 W Elm Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Elm Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 W Elm Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 105 W Elm Dr has units with air conditioning.
