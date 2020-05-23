All apartments in Olympia Heights
Olympia Heights, FL
4329 Southwest 97th Court
Last updated May 23 2020

4329 Southwest 97th Court

4329 Southwest 97th Court · (754) 210-2667
Location

4329 Southwest 97th Court, Olympia Heights, FL 33165
Olympia Heights

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1676 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court have any available units?
4329 Southwest 97th Court has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4329 Southwest 97th Court currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Southwest 97th Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Southwest 97th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Southwest 97th Court is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court offer parking?
No, 4329 Southwest 97th Court does not offer parking.
Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Southwest 97th Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court have a pool?
Yes, 4329 Southwest 97th Court has a pool.
Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court have accessible units?
No, 4329 Southwest 97th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Southwest 97th Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4329 Southwest 97th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4329 Southwest 97th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
