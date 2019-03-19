All apartments in Oldsmar
608 Lemonwood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

608 Lemonwood Drive

608 Lemonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

608 Lemonwood Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 Lemonwood Drive have any available units?
608 Lemonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
Is 608 Lemonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
608 Lemonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 Lemonwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 Lemonwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 608 Lemonwood Drive offer parking?
No, 608 Lemonwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 608 Lemonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 608 Lemonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 Lemonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 608 Lemonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 608 Lemonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 608 Lemonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 608 Lemonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 608 Lemonwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 608 Lemonwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 Lemonwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
