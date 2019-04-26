All apartments in Oldsmar
6001 palm key ave - 1

6001 Palm Key Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6001 Palm Key Ave, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WOW!! Available is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 cars garage home in a very desirable neighborhood.
House is rented unfurnished (washer and dryer included)
This home is associate with a HOA community. (this application is after our application is been approved)
Time frame to move in MAX 21 days.
Every adult (over 18) living in the property need to submit an individual application and complete all the rental process in the same time.
Security Deposit is required in 24 hours after application approval, in order to hold the property after this time the application is cancel.
-Renter's insurance required

This home is professionally managed and maintained by 5 Stars Plus Real Estate Services. You deserve rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.
Tenant pays for all utilities.
- Non-refundable application fee: $50 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: deposit amount
- If Animals are accepted an additional deposit & renters insurance will be required throughout lease term (liability is required)
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month s rent plus 100$.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Binder and submit the full security deposit within 24 hours after approval of the terms.
This requirement is applicable to all Approved Applicants, even if they have not seen the inside of the home.
- If this home is part of an HOA, and may have additional rental qualifications and policies. Please consult with your Leasing Agent for more details.
Please visit us at www.5starsbrokerage.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 have any available units?
6001 palm key ave - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
Is 6001 palm key ave - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
6001 palm key ave - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6001 palm key ave - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6001 palm key ave - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 6001 palm key ave - 1 offers parking.
Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6001 palm key ave - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 have a pool?
No, 6001 palm key ave - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 have accessible units?
No, 6001 palm key ave - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6001 palm key ave - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6001 palm key ave - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6001 palm key ave - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
