All apartments in Oldsmar
Oldsmar, FL
340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:28 AM
340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE
340 Country Club Drive
No Longer Available
Location
340 Country Club Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Amenities
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 bed 1 bath 1 car garage house in Oldsmar. This home is located near to everything Oldsmar has to offer including shopping centers, restaurants and much more
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have any available units?
340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Oldsmar, FL
.
Is 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Oldsmar
.
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE offers parking.
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have a pool?
No, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 340 COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
