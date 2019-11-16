All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:46 AM

300 State St E Apt 321

300 State Street East · No Longer Available
Location

300 State Street East, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

Maintenance free living in downtown Oldsmar! Minutes from Tampa Bay, this unit affords the convenience of downtown dining and shopping combined with ease of access to Tampa Bay and R.E Olds Waterfront Park. Inside this two bedroom two bath unit is an updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops and a plethora of storage. Both bedrooms have an en suite updated bathrooms and walk in closets. High ceilings throughout and a balcony overlooking downtown completes this beautiful space. In unit laundry and 24 hour elevator access provide all the amenities you could ask for!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 State St E Apt 321 have any available units?
300 State St E Apt 321 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 300 State St E Apt 321 have?
Some of 300 State St E Apt 321's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 State St E Apt 321 currently offering any rent specials?
300 State St E Apt 321 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 State St E Apt 321 pet-friendly?
No, 300 State St E Apt 321 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 300 State St E Apt 321 offer parking?
No, 300 State St E Apt 321 does not offer parking.
Does 300 State St E Apt 321 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 State St E Apt 321 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 State St E Apt 321 have a pool?
No, 300 State St E Apt 321 does not have a pool.
Does 300 State St E Apt 321 have accessible units?
No, 300 State St E Apt 321 does not have accessible units.
Does 300 State St E Apt 321 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 State St E Apt 321 has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 State St E Apt 321 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 300 State St E Apt 321 has units with air conditioning.
