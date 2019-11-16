300 State St E Apt 321

Amenities

Maintenance free living in downtown Oldsmar! Minutes from Tampa Bay, this unit affords the convenience of downtown dining and shopping combined with ease of access to Tampa Bay and R.E Olds Waterfront Park. Inside this two bedroom two bath unit is an updated kitchen complete with granite counter tops and a plethora of storage. Both bedrooms have an en suite updated bathrooms and walk in closets. High ceilings throughout and a balcony overlooking downtown completes this beautiful space. In unit laundry and 24 hour elevator access provide all the amenities you could ask for!