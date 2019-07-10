All apartments in Oldsmar
Oldsmar, FL
1923 Chesapeake Court
1923 Chesapeake Court

1923 Chesapeake Court · No Longer Available
Location

1923 Chesapeake Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! If home has a pool, resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 Chesapeake Court have any available units?
1923 Chesapeake Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
Is 1923 Chesapeake Court currently offering any rent specials?
1923 Chesapeake Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 Chesapeake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 Chesapeake Court is pet friendly.
Does 1923 Chesapeake Court offer parking?
No, 1923 Chesapeake Court does not offer parking.
Does 1923 Chesapeake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 Chesapeake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 Chesapeake Court have a pool?
Yes, 1923 Chesapeake Court has a pool.
Does 1923 Chesapeake Court have accessible units?
No, 1923 Chesapeake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 Chesapeake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1923 Chesapeake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1923 Chesapeake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1923 Chesapeake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
