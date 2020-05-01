BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOUSE. CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT. SCREENED IN PORCH WITH A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD THAT INCLUDES A UTILITY SHED. NEAR TO ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have any available units?
1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have?
Some of 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.