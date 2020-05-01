1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOUSE. CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT. SCREENED IN PORCH WITH A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD THAT INCLUDES A UTILITY SHED. NEAR TO ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.