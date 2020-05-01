All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE

1909 Pepper Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1909 Pepper Tree Drive, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 3 BED 2 BATH 2 CAR GARAGE HOUSE. CERAMIC TILE THROUGH OUT. SCREENED IN PORCH WITH A LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD THAT INCLUDES A UTILITY SHED. NEAR TO ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING SCHOOLS, SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS AND MUCH MORE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have any available units?
1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have?
Some of 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1909 PEPPERTREE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Oldsmar 2 BedroomsOldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with BalconyOldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLMemphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FLGibsonton, FLHomosassa, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLHernando Beach, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg