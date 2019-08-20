148 DOUGLAS ROAD W

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Back on the Market!!!!!!, removed past months for All NEW renovations. PETS WELCOME Brand new appliances, Brand new Washer, Dryer, All Fresh paint throughout, brand new carpeting. Light grey interior walls, white trim, Grey carpet, Main areas consists of wood laminate and ceramic tile flooring. Wonderful clean and well-designed two-bedroom one and a half bath townhome in Oldsmar. Ample off-street parking, Open living and dining room. Bedrooms and main bathroom upstairs. Inside utility with washer and dryer. The home has a quaint and cozy screen porch of the back of the home with mature trees shading the private back yard. An upper deck/balcony off of the Master bedroom is a wonderful fresh way to start or end the day with a touch of Nature right outside the master bedroom. Small Complex of townhomes, quiet and very well kept. Easy community to various shopping and thoroughfares.