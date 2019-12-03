All apartments in Oldsmar
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM

140 Douglas Road West, Unit F

No Longer Available
Location

140 Douglas Road East, Oldsmar, FL 34677

Amenities

air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Living area downstairs, Bedrooms upstairs. Nice size kitchen. Great location in Oldsmar. Ready for immediate occupancy!
First, Last and Security Deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have any available units?
140 Douglas Road West, Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oldsmar, FL.
What amenities does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have?
Some of 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
140 Douglas Road West, Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oldsmar.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F offer parking?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have a pool?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have accessible units?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F has units with air conditioning.

