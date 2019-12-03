Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
140 Douglas Road West, Unit F
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:36 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
140 Douglas Road West, Unit F
140 Douglas Road East
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
140 Douglas Road East, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Amenities
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhouse. Living area downstairs, Bedrooms upstairs. Nice size kitchen. Great location in Oldsmar. Ready for immediate occupancy!
First, Last and Security Deposit required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have any available units?
140 Douglas Road West, Unit F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oldsmar, FL
.
What amenities does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have?
Some of 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F's amenities include air conditioning, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F currently offering any rent specials?
140 Douglas Road West, Unit F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F pet-friendly?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oldsmar
.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F offer parking?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not offer parking.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have units with washers and dryers?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have a pool?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not have a pool.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have accessible units?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not have accessible units.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have units with dishwashers?
No, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 140 Douglas Road West, Unit F has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Oldsmar 2 Bedrooms
Oldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Oldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Elfers, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Homosassa Springs, FL
Memphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Southgate, FL
Bardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
Vamo, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg