Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oldsmar
Find more places like 124 Loblolly Ct APT C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oldsmar, FL
/
124 Loblolly Ct APT C
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
124 Loblolly Ct APT C
124 Loblolly Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oldsmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Location
124 Loblolly Court, Oldsmar, FL 34677
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice condo located in a great location - Come and look at this condo fresh and clean. Ready for immediate occupancy.
Easy qualifying, call or text today for more information
813.512.1398
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5400872)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C have any available units?
124 Loblolly Ct APT C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oldsmar, FL
.
Is 124 Loblolly Ct APT C currently offering any rent specials?
124 Loblolly Ct APT C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Loblolly Ct APT C pet-friendly?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oldsmar
.
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C offer parking?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C does not offer parking.
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C have a pool?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C does not have a pool.
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C have accessible units?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Loblolly Ct APT C have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Loblolly Ct APT C does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Oldsmar 2 Bedrooms
Oldsmar 3 Bedrooms
Oldsmar Apartments with Balcony
Oldsmar Apartments with Parking
Oldsmar Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
Land O' Lakes, FL
Elfers, FL
Citrus Park, FL
Lake Magdalene, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Homosassa Springs, FL
Memphis, FL
Apollo Beach, FL
Gibsonton, FL
Homosassa, FL
New Port Richey East, FL
Southgate, FL
Bardmoor, FL
Palmetto, FL
Bloomingdale, FL
Indian Rocks Beach, FL
Ridge Wood Heights, FL
Hernando Beach, FL
Vamo, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg