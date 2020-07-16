Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to 5660 N Brook Drive in Brooke Estates! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath + Flex Room home features a spacious family room with lots of natural light overlooking the covered patio and large backyard. The kitchen offers beautiful Echelon cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including double ovens and a gas range, and an oversized island that opens onto the family room. The Master bedroom is generous in size with a lovely preyed ceiling. The Master bath cultured marble dual vanity, separate shower, and garden tub with two walk in closets. There is vinyl plank flooring throughout with the exception of the bedrooms. Did I mention a 3 car garage???? Brooke Estates is a lovely community that includes a swimming pool and tennis courts.