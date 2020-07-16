All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

5660 N Brook Drive

5660 North Brook Drive · (850) 729-0399
Location

5660 North Brook Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32539

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2438 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 5660 N Brook Drive in Brooke Estates! This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath + Flex Room home features a spacious family room with lots of natural light overlooking the covered patio and large backyard. The kitchen offers beautiful Echelon cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including double ovens and a gas range, and an oversized island that opens onto the family room. The Master bedroom is generous in size with a lovely preyed ceiling. The Master bath cultured marble dual vanity, separate shower, and garden tub with two walk in closets. There is vinyl plank flooring throughout with the exception of the bedrooms. Did I mention a 3 car garage???? Brooke Estates is a lovely community that includes a swimming pool and tennis courts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5660 N Brook Drive have any available units?
5660 N Brook Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5660 N Brook Drive have?
Some of 5660 N Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5660 N Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5660 N Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5660 N Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5660 N Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 5660 N Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5660 N Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 5660 N Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5660 N Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5660 N Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5660 N Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 5660 N Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5660 N Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5660 N Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5660 N Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5660 N Brook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5660 N Brook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
