4615 Chanan Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

4615 Chanan Drive

4615 Chanan Drive · (850) 678-5161
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4615 Chanan Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32539

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2425 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
AVAILABLE JULY 17, 2020!!! Located in the gated community of Chanan Estates this home offers a spacious Great Room with study/media room. Central kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances, Jack and Jill Bathroom separates 2 of the guest rooms, built-in bookcases and entry built-in coat/shoe bench are just a few of the lovely details this home offers. Master bedroom with walk in closet divided by a huge mirror, Master bath with walk in shower and soaking tub. Washer and dryer in home, Lawn care is INCLUDED! No smoking...Pets allowed with approval and $400 non refundable fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4615 Chanan Drive have any available units?
4615 Chanan Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4615 Chanan Drive have?
Some of 4615 Chanan Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4615 Chanan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Chanan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Chanan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4615 Chanan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4615 Chanan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Chanan Drive offers parking.
Does 4615 Chanan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4615 Chanan Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Chanan Drive have a pool?
No, 4615 Chanan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Chanan Drive have accessible units?
No, 4615 Chanan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Chanan Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4615 Chanan Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4615 Chanan Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4615 Chanan Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
