4615 Chanan Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

AVAILABLE JULY 17, 2020!!! Located in the gated community of Chanan Estates this home offers a spacious Great Room with study/media room. Central kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances, Jack and Jill Bathroom separates 2 of the guest rooms, built-in bookcases and entry built-in coat/shoe bench are just a few of the lovely details this home offers. Master bedroom with walk in closet divided by a huge mirror, Master bath with walk in shower and soaking tub. Washer and dryer in home, Lawn care is INCLUDED! No smoking...Pets allowed with approval and $400 non refundable fee