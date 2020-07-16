4615 Chanan Drive

Amenities
AVAILABLE JULY 17, 2020!!! Located in the gated community of Chanan Estates this home offers a spacious Great Room with study/media room. Central kitchen design with all stainless steel appliances, Jack and Jill Bathroom separates 2 of the guest rooms, built-in bookcases and entry built-in coat/shoe bench are just a few of the lovely details this home offers. Master bedroom with walk in closet divided by a huge mirror, Master bath with walk in shower and soaking tub. Washer and dryer in home, Lawn care is INCLUDED! No smoking...Pets allowed with approval and $400 non refundable fee