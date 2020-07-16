All apartments in Okaloosa County
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:01 AM

2209 Titanium Drive

2209 Titanium Drive · (850) 331-2323
Location

2209 Titanium Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32536

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2016 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and has one of the most quiet lots in the neighborhood. This is a split bedroom plan with a private master suite. The master bath has his and her vanities, garden tub/shower and his and her walk in closets. Home has a popular floor plan with high ceilings and a plant ledge in the living room. The home features a formal dining room, office, and large kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the deck outside with a fully fenced in yard.! No smoking. Pet Friendly upon approval with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Titanium Drive have any available units?
2209 Titanium Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2209 Titanium Drive have?
Some of 2209 Titanium Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Titanium Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Titanium Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Titanium Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2209 Titanium Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2209 Titanium Drive offer parking?
No, 2209 Titanium Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Titanium Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2209 Titanium Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Titanium Drive have a pool?
No, 2209 Titanium Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Titanium Drive have accessible units?
No, 2209 Titanium Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Titanium Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2209 Titanium Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Titanium Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2209 Titanium Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
