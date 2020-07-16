2209 Titanium Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available... July 15, 2020. ** NEW Flooring ** This home is located in the Foxwood Country Club Subdivision, and is a very short commute to military bases and beaches. This home is located on a cul-de-sac and has one of the most quiet lots in the neighborhood. This is a split bedroom plan with a private master suite. The master bath has his and her vanities, garden tub/shower and his and her walk in closets. Home has a popular floor plan with high ceilings and a plant ledge in the living room. The home features a formal dining room, office, and large kitchen with breakfast nook. Enjoy the deck outside with a fully fenced in yard.! No smoking. Pet Friendly upon approval with a non-refundable pet fee.