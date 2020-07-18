All apartments in Okaloosa County
Find more places like 1707 Conservation Trail #210.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Okaloosa County, FL
/
1707 Conservation Trail #210
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

1707 Conservation Trail #210

1707 Conservation Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1707 Conservation Trl, Okaloosa County, FL 32547

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
1707 Conservation Trail #210 Available 08/07/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 2B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features
• Flexible Lease Terms for Military
• Military Discount
• Fitness Center
• Pet Friendly
• 9’ Ceilings
• Gourmet kitchens
• Breakfast Bar
• Granite slab counter tops
• Stainless steel appliances
• Ceiling fans
• Window Treatments
• Gourmet Kitchen
• Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer
• Private storage off balcony/patio
• Sun Deck with pool
• Nature & Preserve setting
• Convenient Location, Near the Following:
• Shopping and dining
• Eglin & Hurlburt
• Northwest Florida Regional Airport
• Fort Walton Hospital

Additional Fees:
*Up to two pets allowed, under 40 lbs., breed restrictions do apply.
Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet with a one time non-refundable fee of $350 for 1 pet or $500 for 2 pets.

(RLNE5839912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have any available units?
1707 Conservation Trail #210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have?
Some of 1707 Conservation Trail #210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Conservation Trail #210 currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Conservation Trail #210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Conservation Trail #210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 offer parking?
No, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 has a pool.
Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have accessible units?
No, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Conservation Trail #210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1707 Conservation Trail #210 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy on the Bay
251 Vinings Way Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Bel Aire Terrace
100 Bel Aire Dr
Crestview, FL 32536
Arium Emerald Isle
214 Racetrack Rd NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547
The Preserve at Henderson Beach
4131 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541
Vintage Destin
2004 98 Palms Blvd
Destin, FL 32541
Sea Glass
4320 Commons Dr
Destin, FL 32541
Venue Emerald Coast
4211 Commons Dr W
Destin, FL 32541

Similar Pages

Butler County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLPanama City, FLPanama City Beach, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLCrestview, FLEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLLaguna Beach, FLBrent, FLValparaiso, FLLake Lorraine, FLLynn Haven, FLWest Pensacola, FLWright, FLLower Grand Lagoon, FL
Niceville, FLMilton, FLPace, FLWarrington, FLGonzalez, FLBellview, FLEnterprise, ALUpper Grand Lagoon, FLDaleville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Gulf Coast State CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College