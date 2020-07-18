Amenities
1707 Conservation Trail #210 Available 08/07/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 2B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features
• Flexible Lease Terms for Military
• Military Discount
• Fitness Center
• Pet Friendly
• 9’ Ceilings
• Gourmet kitchens
• Breakfast Bar
• Granite slab counter tops
• Stainless steel appliances
• Ceiling fans
• Window Treatments
• Gourmet Kitchen
• Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer
• Private storage off balcony/patio
• Sun Deck with pool
• Nature & Preserve setting
• Convenient Location, Near the Following:
• Shopping and dining
• Eglin & Hurlburt
• Northwest Florida Regional Airport
• Fort Walton Hospital
Additional Fees:
*Up to two pets allowed, under 40 lbs., breed restrictions do apply.
Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet with a one time non-refundable fee of $350 for 1 pet or $500 for 2 pets.
(RLNE5839912)