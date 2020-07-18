Amenities

1707 Conservation Trail #210 Available 08/07/20 The Residences at Cypress Preserve Beautiful 2B/2B Apartment in FWB in Pristine Nature Setting! - Apartment & Community Features

• Flexible Lease Terms for Military

• Military Discount

• Fitness Center

• Pet Friendly

• 9’ Ceilings

• Gourmet kitchens

• Breakfast Bar

• Granite slab counter tops

• Stainless steel appliances

• Ceiling fans

• Window Treatments

• Gourmet Kitchen

• Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer

• Private storage off balcony/patio

• Sun Deck with pool

• Nature & Preserve setting

• Convenient Location, Near the Following:

• Shopping and dining

• Eglin & Hurlburt

• Northwest Florida Regional Airport

• Fort Walton Hospital



Additional Fees:

*Up to two pets allowed, under 40 lbs., breed restrictions do apply.

Pet Fee: $25 per month per pet with a one time non-refundable fee of $350 for 1 pet or $500 for 2 pets.



