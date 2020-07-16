1617 W highway 90

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system fire pit pool

Enjoy proximity to a main road and close to Hwy 10 with acreage to enjoy. Above ground pool, privacy lamp post in yard, alarm system, fire pits, motion sensor and flood lights. Space to park boats, pull behinds, and multiple vehicles. 1 acre of clear, landscaped lawn and 2 acres of wilderness to explore. ATV and cycle track can be cleared. 60 day notice to vacate early, without penalty. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. New Industrial size water heater. Ceiling fans in 5 rooms. Completely remodeled and new roof; 4 years ago. No deposit required. Pets allowed. Contact: gloria.carter@era-american.com