Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 PM

1617 W highway 90

1617 W Highway 90 · (850) 797-6149
Location

1617 W Highway 90, Okaloosa County, FL 32531

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
fire pit
pool
Enjoy proximity to a main road and close to Hwy 10 with acreage to enjoy. Above ground pool, privacy lamp post in yard, alarm system, fire pits, motion sensor and flood lights. Space to park boats, pull behinds, and multiple vehicles. 1 acre of clear, landscaped lawn and 2 acres of wilderness to explore. ATV and cycle track can be cleared. 60 day notice to vacate early, without penalty. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. New Industrial size water heater. Ceiling fans in 5 rooms. Completely remodeled and new roof; 4 years ago. No deposit required. Pets allowed. Contact: gloria.carter@era-american.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 W highway 90 have any available units?
1617 W highway 90 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1617 W highway 90 have?
Some of 1617 W highway 90's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 W highway 90 currently offering any rent specials?
1617 W highway 90 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 W highway 90 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1617 W highway 90 is pet friendly.
Does 1617 W highway 90 offer parking?
No, 1617 W highway 90 does not offer parking.
Does 1617 W highway 90 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 W highway 90 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 W highway 90 have a pool?
Yes, 1617 W highway 90 has a pool.
Does 1617 W highway 90 have accessible units?
No, 1617 W highway 90 does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 W highway 90 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 W highway 90 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 W highway 90 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 W highway 90 does not have units with air conditioning.
