Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

134 Noblat Drive

134 Noblat Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 Noblat Drive, Okaloosa County, FL 32569
Wynnehaven Beach Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Noblat Drive have any available units?
134 Noblat Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Okaloosa County, FL.
What amenities does 134 Noblat Drive have?
Some of 134 Noblat Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Noblat Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 Noblat Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Noblat Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 Noblat Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Okaloosa County.
Does 134 Noblat Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 Noblat Drive offers parking.
Does 134 Noblat Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 Noblat Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Noblat Drive have a pool?
No, 134 Noblat Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 Noblat Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 Noblat Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Noblat Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Noblat Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Noblat Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Noblat Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
