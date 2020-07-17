All apartments in Ojus
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

1601 Northeast 191st Street

1601 Northeast 191st Street · (305) 528-5387
Location

1601 Northeast 191st Street, Ojus, FL 33179

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 898 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020. Renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom (898 SQFT) located on the 3rd floor. Community has a pool and gym. One parking space. Pet friendly 20 lbs max. Association approval 3 to 4 weeks. Minimum credit score requirement 600. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3250 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10883356. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611187 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have any available units?
1601 Northeast 191st Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have?
Some of 1601 Northeast 191st Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 Northeast 191st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1601 Northeast 191st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 Northeast 191st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 Northeast 191st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1601 Northeast 191st Street offers parking.
Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 Northeast 191st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have a pool?
Yes, 1601 Northeast 191st Street has a pool.
Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have accessible units?
No, 1601 Northeast 191st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 Northeast 191st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 Northeast 191st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 Northeast 191st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
