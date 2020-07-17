Amenities

1601 Northeast 191st Street, Miami, FL 33179 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. DESCRIPTION - AVAILABLE September 1, 2020. Renovated 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom (898 SQFT) located on the 3rd floor. Community has a pool and gym. One parking space. Pet friendly 20 lbs max. Association approval 3 to 4 weeks. Minimum credit score requirement 600. REQUIREMENTS - 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN. Minimum household income $3250 per month. No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report. Good background. CONTACT INFO - To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10883356. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3611187 ]