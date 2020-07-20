All apartments in Odessa
Last updated April 19 2019 at 10:15 AM

13041 Batten Ln

13041 Batten Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13041 Batten Ln, Odessa, FL 33556
Parker Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BRAND NEW 3 Bed/2.5 Bath/2 Car Garage- Townhome in Starkey Ranch!!! - Completely Brand-New Move-In Ready Home that is Partially Furnished- Just bring your clothes!!

This gorgeous home over looks one of the many lovely ponds within this amazing neighborhood. Downstairs you will have an open layout of the Living/Kitchen and Dining Area. Downstairs also includes the indoor laundry room with a washer and dryer and a bath for guests. The living room features a brand-new wrap around couch. Enjoy your dream kitchen with matching appliances, island, large pantry and sit-in breakfast bar. There is plenty of space right off the kitchen for a dining room table. Upstairs is fully carpeted. You will find all 3 Bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a linen closet. The large master bedroom includes brand new matching bed set and dressers. Enjoy your private bathroom with a walk-in closet. The second bedroom has 2 brand new twin beds. The third bedroom you can use as an office or extra bedroom! Both full baths will include stand up showers. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the private screened in patio. You wont have to worry about any mosquitoes! Right off the patio is the 2-car garage. Trash is included in rent!

Just when you thought it couldnt get any better, check out everything the neighborhood has to offer!
-Starkey Ranch District Park with a little league baseball/softball field, 3 multi-purpose fields (soccer, lacrosse and football), 6 practice fields, picnic area, and a playground.
-Grab your bike, skates or running shoes and enjoy the 20 mile trail.
-For all of you dog lovers! Not 1 but 4 dog parks!! One where your dog will be able to swim in the lake.
-2 community pools
-4 main playgrounds and multiple smaller ones throughout
-Neighborhood events to attend to
* This home is walking distance to Whitfield Park, which includes a pool, playground, dog park and picnic area ***
Visit https://www.starkeyranch.com/lifestyle/trails-parks/ for more info on what the neighborhood offers.

Hurry up! You do not want to miss this dream home!
***Please read the commonly asked questions below, then call us for a tour (727) 505-6517***

When is the home available?

The home is available now! Lease must start within 15 days of application approval. First full months rent due at that time.

How much is the security deposit for the home?

It will be two months worth of rent and is due within 24 hours of application approval.
The security deposit may be higher based upon credit/rental history.

How do I submit an application for this home?

You may fill out and submit an online application on our website,www.grgpropertymanagement.com under the properties for rent tab. Applications are processed in order of receipt.

Is there an application fee?

Yes, there is a $40.00 application fee for each person aged 18 or over who will be residing in the home.

Do you accept pets? Are there restrictions or fees?

Yes, we have breed restrictions. Owner will have to approve pets.

What are the requirements for the home?

We run a credit and criminal background check on all our applicants.
NO evictions, YES we do check.
No money owed to another landlord or apartment community for any reason.
Your monthly net income must be at least 2.5 times the rent amount.
You must have verifiable income.
You must have good rental history and good credit.
Sorry, no Section 8 and no smoking in the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13041 Batten Ln have any available units?
13041 Batten Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 13041 Batten Ln have?
Some of 13041 Batten Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13041 Batten Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13041 Batten Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13041 Batten Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13041 Batten Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13041 Batten Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13041 Batten Ln offers parking.
Does 13041 Batten Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13041 Batten Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13041 Batten Ln have a pool?
Yes, 13041 Batten Ln has a pool.
Does 13041 Batten Ln have accessible units?
No, 13041 Batten Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13041 Batten Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 13041 Batten Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13041 Batten Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 13041 Batten Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
