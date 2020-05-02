Rent Calculator
All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr.
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr
1224 Wyndham Lakes Drive
·
Location
1224 Wyndham Lakes Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Wyndham Lakes
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home
This is ready for you to move in
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have any available units?
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Odessa, FL
.
What amenities does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have?
Some of 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Odessa
.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr offers parking.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr has units with air conditioning.
