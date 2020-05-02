All apartments in Odessa
Find more places like 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odessa, FL
/
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:38 AM

1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr

1224 Wyndham Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odessa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1224 Wyndham Lakes Drive, Odessa, FL 33556
Wyndham Lakes

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Call Thomas Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this 3 bedroom 2 bath home
This is ready for you to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have any available units?
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odessa, FL.
What amenities does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have?
Some of 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odessa.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr offers parking.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have a pool?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have accessible units?
No, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1224 Wyndham Lakes Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Grand at The Preserve
2136 S Branch
Odessa, FL 33556
Lantower Asturia
15175 Integra Junction
Odessa, FL 33556
Volaris Starkey Ranch
1470 Long Spur
Odessa, FL 33801

Similar Pages

Odessa 1 BedroomsOdessa 2 Bedrooms
Odessa Apartments with BalconyOdessa Apartments with Gym
Odessa Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FLFuller Heights, FLNorth Weeki Wachee, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLPine Ridge, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLSugarmill Woods, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College