Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
The Avenue
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:29 PM

The Avenue

1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd · (407) 456-8349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd, Ocoee, FL 34761

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17104 · Avail. Jul 17

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 18212 · Avail. Jul 17

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

Unit 14201 · Avail. Jul 17

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 477 sqft

See 23+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 19201 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,305

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1012 sqft

Unit 08204 · Avail. now

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
online portal
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
package receiving
playground
Finding a great apartment that works for your needs and budget is easy, and even enjoyable - thanks to The Avenue, West Orlando's premier destination for savvy renters with discerning tastes. Why settle for less when you can have a stylish apartment home and resort-style amenities? These pet-friendly apartments feature warm wood-style flooring, airy vaulted ceilings, and enormous oversized closets that are perfect for keeping your wardrobe organized. Available in 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, with 2 bathroom options available, your new home is surrounded by desirable community amenities, like a swimming pool and outdoor picnic and grilling areas. For in-home comfort and amenity excellence, look no further than The Avenue apartment homes in Ocoee, Florida, near West Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Surface lot available. Please call for more parking information.
Storage Details: Storage units: $35/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Avenue have any available units?
The Avenue has 28 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Avenue have?
Some of The Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
The Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, The Avenue is pet friendly.
Does The Avenue offer parking?
Yes, The Avenue offers parking.
Does The Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Avenue have a pool?
Yes, The Avenue has a pool.
Does The Avenue have accessible units?
No, The Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does The Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does The Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Avenue has units with air conditioning.
