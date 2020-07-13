Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill internet access online portal parking on-site laundry cc payments e-payments hot tub package receiving playground

Finding a great apartment that works for your needs and budget is easy, and even enjoyable - thanks to The Avenue, West Orlando's premier destination for savvy renters with discerning tastes. Why settle for less when you can have a stylish apartment home and resort-style amenities? These pet-friendly apartments feature warm wood-style flooring, airy vaulted ceilings, and enormous oversized closets that are perfect for keeping your wardrobe organized. Available in 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans, with 2 bathroom options available, your new home is surrounded by desirable community amenities, like a swimming pool and outdoor picnic and grilling areas. For in-home comfort and amenity excellence, look no further than The Avenue apartment homes in Ocoee, Florida, near West Orlando.