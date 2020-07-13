Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet cats allowed

Casa Mirella Apartment Homes are located in the desirable Windermere, Florida area just 7-miles west of downtown Orlando. The FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike are just minutes away and allow easy access to all that Orlando has to offer including Walt Disney World Resorts, Millenia Mall, outlet shopping and the Orlando International Airport. Casa Mirella is also less than 4-miles from Winter Garden Village which offers everything from big-box retailers to local eateries. At Casa Mirella it’s not all about location, we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Each of our apartments offers desirable floor plans and unique features including updated espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, kitchen islands with pendant lighting and granite countertops. All of this combined with valet trash service, online bill pay, and superior resident services, means that Casa Mirella is the perfect place to call home!