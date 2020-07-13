All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:52 PM

Casa Mirella

Open Now until 6pm
101 Casa Mirella Way · (407) 326-0062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Casa Mirella Way, Ocoee, FL 34786

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2304 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,422

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 986 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3201 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,504

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Unit 4108 · Avail. now

$1,514

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Unit 5205 · Avail. now

$1,523

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2312 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,773

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

Unit 1212 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1751 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Casa Mirella.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
Casa Mirella Apartment Homes are located in the desirable Windermere, Florida area just 7-miles west of downtown Orlando. The FL-408 and the Florida Turnpike are just minutes away and allow easy access to all that Orlando has to offer including Walt Disney World Resorts, Millenia Mall, outlet shopping and the Orlando International Airport. Casa Mirella is also less than 4-miles from Winter Garden Village which offers everything from big-box retailers to local eateries. At Casa Mirella it’s not all about location, we offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent. Each of our apartments offers desirable floor plans and unique features including updated espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware, kitchen islands with pendant lighting and granite countertops. All of this combined with valet trash service, online bill pay, and superior resident services, means that Casa Mirella is the perfect place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Casa Mirella have any available units?
Casa Mirella has 12 units available starting at $1,422 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Casa Mirella have?
Some of Casa Mirella's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Casa Mirella currently offering any rent specials?
Casa Mirella is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Casa Mirella pet-friendly?
Yes, Casa Mirella is pet friendly.
Does Casa Mirella offer parking?
Yes, Casa Mirella offers parking.
Does Casa Mirella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Casa Mirella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Casa Mirella have a pool?
Yes, Casa Mirella has a pool.
Does Casa Mirella have accessible units?
No, Casa Mirella does not have accessible units.
Does Casa Mirella have units with dishwashers?
No, Casa Mirella does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Casa Mirella have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Casa Mirella has units with air conditioning.
