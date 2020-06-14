All apartments in Ocoee
99 Jake Court
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:41 PM

99 Jake Court

99 Jake Court · (321) 804-8114
Location

99 Jake Court, Ocoee, FL 34761
Forestbrooke

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4104 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to this spectualr 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 4,104 sq. ft. home in Ocoee, FL! Lovely island kitchen features plenty of counter space and lots of cabinets. Breakfast area and breakfast bar. Huge open living room with elegant formal dining room. Additional living area upstairs. Over-sized master features dual sinks, cozy tub and walk in shower. Spacious secondary rooms. Large back yard area with plenty of room to play! Be sure to schedule your showing and make this your next home today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 99 Jake Court have any available units?
99 Jake Court has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 99 Jake Court currently offering any rent specials?
99 Jake Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 99 Jake Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 99 Jake Court is pet friendly.
Does 99 Jake Court offer parking?
No, 99 Jake Court does not offer parking.
Does 99 Jake Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 99 Jake Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 99 Jake Court have a pool?
No, 99 Jake Court does not have a pool.
Does 99 Jake Court have accessible units?
No, 99 Jake Court does not have accessible units.
Does 99 Jake Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 99 Jake Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 99 Jake Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 99 Jake Court does not have units with air conditioning.
