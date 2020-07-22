All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 9157 Pristine Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
9157 Pristine Circle
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

9157 Pristine Circle

9157 Pristine Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

9157 Pristine Circle, Ocoee, FL 34761
Rose Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9157 Pristine Circle have any available units?
9157 Pristine Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
Is 9157 Pristine Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9157 Pristine Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9157 Pristine Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9157 Pristine Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9157 Pristine Circle offer parking?
No, 9157 Pristine Circle does not offer parking.
Does 9157 Pristine Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9157 Pristine Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9157 Pristine Circle have a pool?
Yes, 9157 Pristine Circle has a pool.
Does 9157 Pristine Circle have accessible units?
No, 9157 Pristine Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9157 Pristine Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9157 Pristine Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9157 Pristine Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 9157 Pristine Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOcoee 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Apartments with Pools
Ocoee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College