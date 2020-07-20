Amenities

dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities

4/2 Home For Rent at 906 Alaska Drive Ocoee, FL 34761 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single family home, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Central Heat and Air. Please call to arrange a showing.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Take Bluford North of Colonial Drive; Right onto Silver Star Road; Left onto Orange Avenue; Right onto Center Street; Left onto Starke Lake Circle; Right onto Alaska Drive



