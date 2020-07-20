All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

906 Alaska Drive

906 Alaska Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Alaska Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4/2 Home For Rent at 906 Alaska Drive Ocoee, FL 34761 - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Single family home, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Central Heat and Air. Please call to arrange a showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Bluford North of Colonial Drive; Right onto Silver Star Road; Left onto Orange Avenue; Right onto Center Street; Left onto Starke Lake Circle; Right onto Alaska Drive

(RLNE3434428)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 Alaska Drive have any available units?
906 Alaska Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 906 Alaska Drive have?
Some of 906 Alaska Drive's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 Alaska Drive currently offering any rent specials?
906 Alaska Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 Alaska Drive pet-friendly?
No, 906 Alaska Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 906 Alaska Drive offer parking?
No, 906 Alaska Drive does not offer parking.
Does 906 Alaska Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 906 Alaska Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 Alaska Drive have a pool?
No, 906 Alaska Drive does not have a pool.
Does 906 Alaska Drive have accessible units?
No, 906 Alaska Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 906 Alaska Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 Alaska Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 906 Alaska Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 906 Alaska Drive has units with air conditioning.
