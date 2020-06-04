All apartments in Ocoee
805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange

805 Sleepy Harbour Drive · No Longer Available
Location

805 Sleepy Harbour Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex For Rent at 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Ocoee, Fl. 34761 - Description: 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Duplex for rent at 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Ocoee, FL 34761. Range, Refrigerator, D/W, Disposal, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. Dogs Allowed under 35lbs No Section 8

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications @ www.4rentorlando.com, that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent pay stubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application

Driving Directions: Take Clarke Road North of Highway 50; Left onto White Road; Left on Sleepy Harbour Drive

(RLNE4599400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have any available units?
805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have?
Some of 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange currently offering any rent specials?
805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange pet-friendly?
Yes, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange is pet friendly.
Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange offer parking?
No, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange does not offer parking.
Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have a pool?
No, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange does not have a pool.
Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have accessible units?
No, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange has units with dishwashers.
Does 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 805 Sleepy Harbour Drive Orange has units with air conditioning.
