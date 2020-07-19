Rent Calculator
Ocoee, FL
802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE
802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE
802 Sleepy Harbour Drive
Location
802 Sleepy Harbour Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
clubhouse
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
garage
Will not last! 3 bedrooms with 2 1/2 bathrooms, 1 one car garage and large backyard. The property is located within distance to local schools, shopping, community centers, clean and move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have any available units?
802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ocoee, FL
.
What amenities does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have?
Some of 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ocoee
.
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 802 SLEEPY HARBOUR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
