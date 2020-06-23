753 Olympic Circle

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e0942bd0f8 ---- Must see condo off of Lake Olympia! Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with a show stopping fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. This condo features split bedrooms and wood plank throughout. Spacious living and dining room with vaulted ceilings. Lots of Community amenities and easy access to the 429 and 408! This property is available for immediate move in! To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the condo number 753 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. Pets under 40lbs allowed at owner?s discretion.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
