Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

6901 LOG JAM COURT

6901 Log Jam Court · No Longer Available
Location

6901 Log Jam Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom with brand new flooring! Located on a corner lot with large fenced in backyard. Won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have any available units?
6901 LOG JAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have?
Some of 6901 LOG JAM COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6901 LOG JAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6901 LOG JAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6901 LOG JAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6901 LOG JAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6901 LOG JAM COURT offers parking.
Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6901 LOG JAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have a pool?
No, 6901 LOG JAM COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 6901 LOG JAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6901 LOG JAM COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6901 LOG JAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6901 LOG JAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

