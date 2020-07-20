All apartments in Ocoee
611 N Lakewood Ave.

611 N Lakewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

611 N Lakewood Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN OCOEE - PRICE CUT!!! AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN OCOEE
611 N LAKEWOOD AVENUE
OCOEE, FL 34761
Rent: $895/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
RECENTLY RENOVATED WITH FRESH INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, BATHROOM AND KITCHEN REMODELED, AND UPDATES THROUGHOUT THE HOME. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $945, administration fee of $450 and portal activation of $34. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee equal to one months rent. The advertised rent price reflects a discount of $50 for setting up ACH automatic rent payments on your tenant portal. If you dont set up automatic rent payments, the rent will be $50/month higher. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2785376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have any available units?
611 N Lakewood Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have?
Some of 611 N Lakewood Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 N Lakewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
611 N Lakewood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 N Lakewood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 N Lakewood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. offer parking?
No, 611 N Lakewood Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 N Lakewood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 611 N Lakewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have accessible units?
Yes, 611 N Lakewood Ave. has accessible units.
Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 N Lakewood Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 611 N Lakewood Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 611 N Lakewood Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
