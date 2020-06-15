All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:00 AM

545 Palio Court

545 Palio Court · (321) 236-6009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

545 Palio Court, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3135 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 545 Palio Court have any available units?
545 Palio Court has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 545 Palio Court currently offering any rent specials?
545 Palio Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 545 Palio Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 545 Palio Court is pet friendly.
Does 545 Palio Court offer parking?
No, 545 Palio Court does not offer parking.
Does 545 Palio Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 545 Palio Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 545 Palio Court have a pool?
Yes, 545 Palio Court has a pool.
Does 545 Palio Court have accessible units?
No, 545 Palio Court does not have accessible units.
Does 545 Palio Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 545 Palio Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 545 Palio Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 545 Palio Court does not have units with air conditioning.
