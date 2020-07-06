370 Calliope St.

Amenities

5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom Ocoee pool home FOR RENT! - Perfect for entertaining!

New Paint inside and out.

Gourmet Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, Granite Countertop, 42in Cabinets.

Tile Throughout, Over sized Master Bedroom Downstairs, with Dual Sinks, Soaking tub, Custom Built ins Walk in Closet.

Guest Bedroom with own bathroom downstairs.

Additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, with Massive Bonus Room.

Sparkling Screened in Pool, with covered Lanai, Brick Pavers. Gated Community, with a private fishing dock, playground. Minutes to 429, 408, Turnpike. Minutes from Shopping, Winter Garden Village, Restaurants, Hospital



Listed by Knight Property Group LLC

Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property with in the last 7 years.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com



(RLNE5349401)