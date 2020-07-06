All apartments in Ocoee
370 Calliope St.
370 Calliope St.

370 Calliope Street
Location

370 Calliope Street, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5 Bedroom 4 Bathroom Ocoee pool home FOR RENT! - Perfect for entertaining!
New Paint inside and out.
Gourmet Kitchen with New Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Ovens, Granite Countertop, 42in Cabinets.
Tile Throughout, Over sized Master Bedroom Downstairs, with Dual Sinks, Soaking tub, Custom Built ins Walk in Closet.
Guest Bedroom with own bathroom downstairs.
Additional 3 bedrooms upstairs, with Massive Bonus Room.
Sparkling Screened in Pool, with covered Lanai, Brick Pavers. Gated Community, with a private fishing dock, playground. Minutes to 429, 408, Turnpike. Minutes from Shopping, Winter Garden Village, Restaurants, Hospital

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with section 8, more than 3 pets or felonies against people or property with in the last 7 years.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE5349401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 370 Calliope St. have any available units?
370 Calliope St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 370 Calliope St. have?
Some of 370 Calliope St.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 370 Calliope St. currently offering any rent specials?
370 Calliope St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 370 Calliope St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 370 Calliope St. is pet friendly.
Does 370 Calliope St. offer parking?
No, 370 Calliope St. does not offer parking.
Does 370 Calliope St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 370 Calliope St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 370 Calliope St. have a pool?
Yes, 370 Calliope St. has a pool.
Does 370 Calliope St. have accessible units?
No, 370 Calliope St. does not have accessible units.
Does 370 Calliope St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 370 Calliope St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 370 Calliope St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 370 Calliope St. has units with air conditioning.

