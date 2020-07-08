All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

3570 STRACHEY COURT

3570 Strachey Court · No Longer Available
Location

3570 Strachey Court, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful home located in Ocoee. House is located in a Cul De Sac and corner lot. Kitchen has 42" cabinet and Granite counter tops. Has a screened in pool. 10 minutes to highway 429. Close to Schools and shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have any available units?
3570 STRACHEY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have?
Some of 3570 STRACHEY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3570 STRACHEY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3570 STRACHEY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3570 STRACHEY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3570 STRACHEY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3570 STRACHEY COURT offers parking.
Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3570 STRACHEY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3570 STRACHEY COURT has a pool.
Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have accessible units?
No, 3570 STRACHEY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3570 STRACHEY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3570 STRACHEY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3570 STRACHEY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

