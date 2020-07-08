3570 STRACHEY COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful home located in Ocoee. House is located in a Cul De Sac and corner lot. Kitchen has 42" cabinet and Granite counter tops. Has a screened in pool. 10 minutes to highway 429. Close to Schools and shopping areas.