3570 STRACHEY COURT

Beautiful home located in Ocoee. House is located in a Cul De Sac and corner lot. Kitchen has 42" cabinet and Granite counter tops. Has a screened in pool. 10 minutes to highway 429. Close to Schools and shopping areas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
