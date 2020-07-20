All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

345 Beacon Point Dr

345 Beacon Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

345 Beacon Pointe Drive, Ocoee, FL 34761
Forestbrooke

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
345 Beacon Point Dr Available 07/03/19 Forest Brook Estates, Gated community - This beautiful 2 story home features an open split floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 car garage and master bedroom on the first floor. The upstairs Loft adds an additional living area to this already spacious home (could be a 6th bedroom). Formal dining and living, open kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace in living. Master suite boasts his/her closets, his/her vanities with granite counters, separate tub, and shower. Inside laundry room. ."Secondary bedrooms are spacious and all baths have updated cabinets with granite counters. Built-in 2005. Family room slider door opens to an extensive open patio with a fully fenced yard for privacy and outdoor enjoyment. Large laundry room includes washer/dryer and shelving. Double AC units, Paved Driveway and mature landscape. Non-aggressive pet accepted with a $300 fee. Conveniently located near SR 429. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674.

(RLNE4455210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 345 Beacon Point Dr have any available units?
345 Beacon Point Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 345 Beacon Point Dr have?
Some of 345 Beacon Point Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 345 Beacon Point Dr currently offering any rent specials?
345 Beacon Point Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 345 Beacon Point Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 345 Beacon Point Dr is pet friendly.
Does 345 Beacon Point Dr offer parking?
Yes, 345 Beacon Point Dr offers parking.
Does 345 Beacon Point Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 345 Beacon Point Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 345 Beacon Point Dr have a pool?
No, 345 Beacon Point Dr does not have a pool.
Does 345 Beacon Point Dr have accessible units?
No, 345 Beacon Point Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 345 Beacon Point Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 345 Beacon Point Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 345 Beacon Point Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 345 Beacon Point Dr has units with air conditioning.
