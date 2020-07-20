Amenities

345 Beacon Point Dr Available 07/03/19 Forest Brook Estates, Gated community - This beautiful 2 story home features an open split floor plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 3 car garage and master bedroom on the first floor. The upstairs Loft adds an additional living area to this already spacious home (could be a 6th bedroom). Formal dining and living, open kitchen with 42" cabinetry, granite counters, stainless appliances, gas fireplace in living. Master suite boasts his/her closets, his/her vanities with granite counters, separate tub, and shower. Inside laundry room. ."Secondary bedrooms are spacious and all baths have updated cabinets with granite counters. Built-in 2005. Family room slider door opens to an extensive open patio with a fully fenced yard for privacy and outdoor enjoyment. Large laundry room includes washer/dryer and shelving. Double AC units, Paved Driveway and mature landscape. Non-aggressive pet accepted with a $300 fee. Conveniently located near SR 429. Contact Maritza @ 407-227-6674.



