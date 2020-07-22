Rent Calculator
Last updated February 21 2020 at 1:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
320 LONGSHADOWS COURT
320 Longshadows Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
320 Longshadows Court, Ocoee, FL 34761
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Gated location convenient to all the area close to Colonial and McGuire. Home sits on a Cul-de-sac. Split bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have any available units?
320 LONGSHADOWS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Ocoee, FL
.
What amenities does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have?
Some of 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
320 LONGSHADOWS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ocoee
.
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT offers parking.
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have a pool?
No, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have accessible units?
No, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 LONGSHADOWS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
