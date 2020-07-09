2818 Migliara Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ca15a065 ---- This beautiful four bedroom home is located in the prestigious gated community of Westyn Bay just minutes to shopping, dining, schools and SR429. It includes a very spacious floor plan of over 3800 square feet with split bedrooms upstairs, fourth bedroom or office downstairs, fully equipped eat-in island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar, huge family room with hardwood floors, formal living, formal dining, cathedral ceilings, enormous master bedroom suite with two large walk-in closets, big master bath with garden tub and separate shower.3 car garage with openers, screened patio with pavers. Washer and Dryer included, maintenance is not. Integrated Alarm System. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 3 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Clubhouse Community Pool Gated Community Granite Countertops Screened Lanai Security Alarm Tile Flooring Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring