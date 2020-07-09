All apartments in Ocoee
Last updated July 2 2019

2818 Migliara Ln

2818 Migliara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2818 Migliara Lane, Ocoee, FL 34761
Westyn Bay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2ca15a065 ---- This beautiful four bedroom home is located in the prestigious gated community of Westyn Bay just minutes to shopping, dining, schools and SR429. It includes a very spacious floor plan of over 3800 square feet with split bedrooms upstairs, fourth bedroom or office downstairs, fully equipped eat-in island kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and breakfast bar, huge family room with hardwood floors, formal living, formal dining, cathedral ceilings, enormous master bedroom suite with two large walk-in closets, big master bath with garden tub and separate shower.3 car garage with openers, screened patio with pavers. Washer and Dryer included, maintenance is not. Integrated Alarm System. Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Attached 3 Car Garage Blinds Carpet Clubhouse Community Pool Gated Community Granite Countertops Screened Lanai Security Alarm Tile Flooring Walk In Closets Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2818 Migliara Ln have any available units?
2818 Migliara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2818 Migliara Ln have?
Some of 2818 Migliara Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2818 Migliara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2818 Migliara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2818 Migliara Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2818 Migliara Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ocoee.
Does 2818 Migliara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 2818 Migliara Ln offers parking.
Does 2818 Migliara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2818 Migliara Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2818 Migliara Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2818 Migliara Ln has a pool.
Does 2818 Migliara Ln have accessible units?
No, 2818 Migliara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2818 Migliara Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2818 Migliara Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2818 Migliara Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2818 Migliara Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

