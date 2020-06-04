All apartments in Ocoee
Find more places like 2616 Plumberry Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ocoee, FL
/
2616 Plumberry Avenue
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

2616 Plumberry Avenue

2616 Plumberry Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ocoee
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2616 Plumberry Avenue, Ocoee, FL 34761

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
accessible
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1142461?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1142461) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; Verifiable satisfactory rental references, no evictions/criminal background/credit score less than 500. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_10_07_15.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, Insufficient Income, Unsatisfactory rental references, Felonies, un-discharged Bankruptcies, Unqualified occupants, Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Add’l Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenant-application

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: NOW

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1999.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $2199.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $2199.00. OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1999/mo
2616 Plumberry Ave
Ocoee, Florida 34761
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Orchard Park
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 4
Property Sub Type: Two Story Single Family Home
Square Ft: 3807
Year Built: 2004

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Open, Spacious Floor Plan
*2 Car Garage
*Huge Upstairs Bonus Room W/It’s Own Bath
*A 2nd Huge Upstairs Bonus Room
*Huge Master Suite
*Master Bath-Separate Shower/Tub
*Living, Family, & Dining Rooms
*Eat in Kitchen
*42” Cabinets in Kitchen
*Tile Flooring
*Laminate Flooring
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*JUST 25 MINUTES To Downtown Orlando
*CONVENIENT To: 429, 50, & Turnpike
*CONVENIENT To: Clarcona Ocoee Road
*Stainless Steel Appliances INCLUDED
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: NOW

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Hiawassee Road take a left onto W. Colonial, a right onto Apopka Vineland Road, Left onto Clarcona Ocoee Road, left onto Grapevine Road, (Orchard Park Subdivision), & Left onto Plumberry Avenue.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

***Have a busy schedule? Do you want to view the home now, before or after work or just want to view on your own schedule?
Click: "ENTER PROPERTY YOURSELF" (https://secure.rently.com/properties/1142461?source=marketing) or simply dial (888) 659-9596 (Property: #1142461) TO REGISTER FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING AT A TIME THAT WORKS BEST FOR YOU. ***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have any available units?
2616 Plumberry Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ocoee, FL.
What amenities does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have?
Some of 2616 Plumberry Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Plumberry Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Plumberry Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Plumberry Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2616 Plumberry Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Plumberry Avenue offers parking.
Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Plumberry Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have a pool?
No, 2616 Plumberry Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2616 Plumberry Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Plumberry Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2616 Plumberry Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2616 Plumberry Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Avenue
1024 Vizcaya Lakes Rd
Ocoee, FL 34761
Park Place at Maguire
100 Maguire Park St
Ocoee, FL 34761
Windermere at Lake's Edge
2415 Treasure Landing Pkwy
Ocoee, FL 34761
Advenir at the Oaks
3100 Old Winter Garden Rd
Ocoee, FL 34734
Arbours at Crown Point
1236 Arbour Point Way
Ocoee, FL 34761
Casa Mirella
101 Casa Mirella Way
Ocoee, FL 34786

Similar Pages

Ocoee 1 BedroomsOcoee 2 Bedrooms
Ocoee Apartments with ParkingOcoee Dog Friendly Apartments
Ocoee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FL
Lake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Wesmere

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Southern College